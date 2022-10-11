Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Visa by 23.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 11.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

