Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Stock Down 1.3 %

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE VST opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

