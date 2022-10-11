W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of W. P. Carey worth $58,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $704,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,127.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

