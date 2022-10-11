West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.71 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

