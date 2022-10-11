Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 415,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

