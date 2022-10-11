Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

