Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.