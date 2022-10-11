Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Xylem worth $57,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

XYL opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

