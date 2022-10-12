10,714 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $12,096,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

