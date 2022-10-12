2,030 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

