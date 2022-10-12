23,551 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

