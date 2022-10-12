33,027 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Kemper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kemper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kemper by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kemper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kemper Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

