41,568 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.