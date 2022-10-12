7,200 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 41.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

