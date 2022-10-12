7,232 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

