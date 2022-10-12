Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,068.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,068 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 1,072 ($12.95), with a volume of 14268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($13.17).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £918.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.65.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($15.41) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

