abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

