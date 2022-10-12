ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.51

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 18250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACM Research by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ACM Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACM Research by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

