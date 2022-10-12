Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.91. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 167,304 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

