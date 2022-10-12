AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 204895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.