Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Major Shareholder Amazon Com Inc Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

