Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

