Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,522.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

