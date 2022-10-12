Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,741.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262,718 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $254,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

