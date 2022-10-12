Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,715.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 480,276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,011.8% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 75,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,890.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 89,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 84,707 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,522.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $768,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.