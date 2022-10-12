Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.55

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

