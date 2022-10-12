AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.39

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

