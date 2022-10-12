Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.65

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

