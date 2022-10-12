American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Stake Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.10% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

