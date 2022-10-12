American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $125.93 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

