Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 77132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 11.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.85%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 787,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,871,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 248,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.