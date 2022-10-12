Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 77132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 11.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.85%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 787,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,871,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 248,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Read More
