Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 69,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 222,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

