Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 44,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

