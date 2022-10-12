Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

