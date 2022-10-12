Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,654,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 69,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 222,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

