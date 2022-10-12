AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 210,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 67,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 51,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 87.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

