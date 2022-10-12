Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.86

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.86 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.96 ($0.58), with a volume of 941925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.36 ($0.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.82.

Assura Dividend Announcement

About Assura

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

