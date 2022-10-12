Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

