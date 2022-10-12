Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $364,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

