Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

