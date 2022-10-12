AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

