AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 50,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AN opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

