AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 10,381 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,267.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,120.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,649.59 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.