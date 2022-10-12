AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 14,528 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,267.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,649.59 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.