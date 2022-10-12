Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
AZRE stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
