Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

AZRE stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

