Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.0 %

OZK stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

