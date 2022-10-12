Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.40 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 317.80 ($3.84), with a volume of 1441291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.10.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.96%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). Insiders bought a total of 21,444 shares of company stock worth $8,867,772 over the last three months.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.