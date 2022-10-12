Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.40 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 317.80 ($3.84), with a volume of 1441291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).
Barratt Developments Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.10.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments
In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). Insiders bought a total of 21,444 shares of company stock worth $8,867,772 over the last three months.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
See Also
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.