Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,084,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $427.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.