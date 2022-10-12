Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berry Trading Down 1.8 %

BRY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a PE ratio of 215.55 and a beta of 2.29. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.