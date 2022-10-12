Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.16

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 89265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.